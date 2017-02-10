Celebrate what diversity does for games at the Game Devs of Color Expo

For the second year in a row, New York-based indie studio Brooklyn Gamery is organizing a day-long Game Devs of Color Expo at the Schomburg Center on June 24th. The intimate expo, which welcomes creators of all races, genders, and sexual orientations, will include panels, talks, educational workshops, and an arcade.

A celebration of game creators from various races could not come at a more welcome time, as America appears to continue its hard reverse into the pre-civil rights era. Bombarded by story after story on the collapse of our republic into a dystopia uninhabitable to any except the lizard people running the oval office (alternative fact: Steve Bannon is a gutter cigarette in human form), it can be easy to get lost in the struggle and ostracization of being a minority in the land of the free.

But the G.D.O.C. Expo highlights the art, talent, and ideas people of color contribute to the game-making community. While many topics of discussion will center on the intersection of race and interactive media, the expo also serves as a space where game devs of color simply talk shop with people who can relate to their experience. For a preview, checkout the recap of last year’s event above.

You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite, though if you’re tight on cash you can also fill out this form to apply for free entry. Submissions for panel topics and games for the arcade are open until March 15. Stay up to date on the details as they develop by following the Brooklyn Gamery Twitter.